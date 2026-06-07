Why LIC is in talks with RBI and SEBI

Business performance

Focus on improving VNB margin

When asked if LIC could maintain a high net Value of New Business (VNB) margin of over 20% in FY27, Doraiswamy said the corporation is focused on improving the VNB margin and performance across all parameters. He stressed that their primary focus is to provide good value to customers through products that they keep adopting and subscribing to. This will improve margins by increasing ticket size, volume, and efficiency.