LIC shares jump to ₹831.5 after 1st 1-for-one bonus issue
Business
LIC's stock got a nice boost on Wednesday, rising as much as 3.5% to ₹831.5 on the NSE after the company announced its first one-for-one bonus issue since going public.
Basically, for every share you own, you'll get one more: no extra money needed from investors, as LIC is using its own reserves to make this happen.
LIC bonus supports government stake cut
This move is designed to make LIC shares easier to buy and sell, and attract more people to invest.
It also fits into the government's plan to slowly reduce its big stake in LIC and meet public shareholding rules.
Over the past year, LIC shares have outperformed Nifty 50, and with recent dividends plus this bonus issue, it looks like LIC wants shareholders to feel valued and stick around.