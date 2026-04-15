LIC shares jump to ₹831.5 after 1st 1-for-one bonus issue Business Apr 15, 2026

LIC's stock got a nice boost on Wednesday, rising as much as 3.5% to ₹831.5 on the NSE after the company announced its first one-for-one bonus issue since going public.

Basically, for every share you own, you'll get one more: no extra money needed from investors, as LIC is using its own reserves to make this happen.