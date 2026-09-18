LightSpeed Photonics to open photonics-packaging pilot line in India
LightSpeed Photonics, with roots in Singapore and Hyderabad, is setting up a photonics-packaging pilot line in India; basically, they're working on faster ways to move data for things like artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing data centers.
The goal? To make half of their production local by 2028.
Founder and CEO Rohin Y shared that they'll kick things off with in-house R&D to help speed up new product launches, and they're hoping for some backing from the India Semiconductor Mission.
LightSpeed Photonics aims 10,000 units monthly
This move could seriously boost India's ability to build and test advanced hardware at home, especially as more data centers pop up.
LightSpeed already runs pilots in the US with transceivers pushing 400 gigabits per second.
They're aiming to ramp up to 10,000 units a month soon and have set their sights on $10 million in revenue within 12 to 18 months of launching commercial production, so expect some big updates (and maybe new partners) soon.