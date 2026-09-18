LightSpeed Photonics to open photonics-packaging pilot line in India

LightSpeed Photonics, with roots in Singapore and Hyderabad, is setting up a photonics-packaging pilot line in India; basically, they're working on faster ways to move data for things like artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing data centers.

The goal? To make half of their production local by 2028.

Founder and CEO Rohin Y shared that they'll kick things off with in-house R&D to help speed up new product launches, and they're hoping for some backing from the India Semiconductor Mission.