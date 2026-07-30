Lilian Weng leaves Thinking Machines Lab to return to OpenAI
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Lilian Weng, an AI researcher and co-founder of Thinking Machines Lab, has stepped down from the startup to return to OpenAI.
She shared that the stress and workload at Thinking Machines Lab were more than her health could handle, saying she was "beyond what my health can sustain physically."
Weng heads OpenAI recursive self improvement
At OpenAI, Weng will head up a team focused on recursive self-improvement, basically using AI to help build even smarter AI.
She mentioned she loves working in AI but prefers a steadier role over co-founding right now.
Her departure is the fourth among Thinking Machines Lab's original six founders; others have moved to OpenAI or Meta.
Founder Mira Murati publicly supported Weng's decision, glad she's putting her health first.