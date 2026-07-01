Lime goes public in US, raises $174 million at $1.6B valuation

Lime posted $59.3 million loss last year

Lime is now rolling in more than 230 cities across five continents, with rides starting at just $1 to unlock plus about $0.50 per minute.

Last year, they had 3.8 million monthly users hopping on their scooters.

But it's not all smooth riding: Lime posted a net loss of $59.3 million last year despite nearly $887 million in revenue.

And after this IPO, Uber's stake drops to 22%.