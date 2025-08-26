Linde India shares jump 3% despite lower quarterly profit

Revenue and profit dip, but annual growth in net profit

Quarterly revenue dropped to ₹571 crore from ₹653 crore last year, and net profit slipped to ₹105 crore from ₹111 crore.

Still, Linde's annual net profit for the year ending March 2025 grew to ₹448 crore, showing long-term strength.

While earnings per share and return on equity dipped a bit this quarter, shareholder value (BVPS) continued its steady climb.