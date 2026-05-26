LinkedIn appeals ₹27L RoC fine as NCLAT stays the penalty
LinkedIn is pushing back after getting hit with a ₹27 lakh fine from India's Registrar of Companies (RoC) for allegedly not following Significant Beneficial Ownership (SBO) disclosure rules.
The penalty targeted LinkedIn India, LinkedIn Ireland, plus top Microsoft execs Satya Nadella and Ryan Roslansky.
For now, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has put the fine on hold while LinkedIn appeals.
RoC alleges Microsoft execs control LinkedIn
The RoC claims Nadella and Roslansky actually control LinkedIn, making them responsible for disclosures.
But LinkedIn says it's all above board: Microsoft fully owns the Indian subsidiary, so no single person needs to report under current rules.
Legal experts think this case could set a big precedent for global companies working in India and shows how tricky cross-border regulations can get.