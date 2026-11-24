LinkedIn CEO: Hiring freeze challenges youth, Gen Z AI edge
LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero says the current hiring freeze is tough on young job seekers, but Gen Z might actually have an edge thanks to their AI know-how.
As more industries rely on artificial intelligence, being tech-savvy could help Gen Zers break into the job market, even when things are slow.
LinkedIn: 65% more AI job postings
LinkedIn data from October 2026 shows a big jump: 65% more job postings now ask for AI skills.
If you have them, you're 78% more likely to get hired and 11% more likely to snag a promotion.
Plus, entry-level hiring for AI engineers is growing fast in both the US and India, and fields like marketing and administration want these skills too.