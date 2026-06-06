Reid Hoffman exits Microsoft board to focus on AI start-up

Controversy

Board exit follows Epstein-related scrutiny

Hoffman's board departure comes after he was scrutinized over documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The documents suggested a long personal relationship between Hoffman and Epstein, contrary to his previous claims. In March, he told Bloomberg that his association with the disgraced financier was limited to fundraising contexts and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had cleared him of any wrongdoing after an investigation.