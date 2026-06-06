Reid Hoffman exits Microsoft board to focus on AI start-up
What's the story
Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and a prominent venture capitalist, is leaving Microsoft's board of directors. The decision comes after his seven-year tenure at the tech giant. Hoffman's departure comes as he looks to focus on his new artificial intelligence (AI)-based drug discovery start-up, Manas. The move marks a major shift in Hoffman's career and his growing interest in AI technology.
Tenure reflection
Hoffman's journey at Microsoft
Hoffman's journey on Microsoft's board started in 2017, following Microsoft's 2016 acquisition of LinkedIn. He served as a bridge between Microsoft's leadership and the Silicon Valley tech ecosystem, especially AI companies. Speaking about his tenure, Hoffman said, "It's been a huge honor and pleasure to serve on Microsoft's board." His departure comes with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's apparent approval, indicating they both agreed it was time for this shift given Hoffman's new priorities.
Startup focus
Focus on AI startup Manas
In a video statement, Hoffman explained his decision to leave the Microsoft board was primarily due to his work with Manas. The AI start-up is focused on drug discovery and has made significant progress recently. "We're seeing such progress with Manas, I said 'Look, I think I need to get back to founder mode,'" he said in the statement.
Investment portfolio
Hoffman's investment history
Hoffman has been an active investor across the tech spectrum. He is a partner at Greylock Partners, where he has been instrumental in identifying and supporting emerging AI companies. His investment history includes being a board member of OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, and Inflection AI, another large language model start-up whose technical leadership team Microsoft later hired for its own language model development efforts.
Controversy
Board exit follows Epstein-related scrutiny
Hoffman's board departure comes after he was scrutinized over documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The documents suggested a long personal relationship between Hoffman and Epstein, contrary to his previous claims. In March, he told Bloomberg that his association with the disgraced financier was limited to fundraising contexts and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had cleared him of any wrongdoing after an investigation.