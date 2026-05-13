LinkedIn cuts about 875 jobs to refocus, revenue up 12% Business May 13, 2026

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned networking platform, is letting go of about 875 employees, roughly 5% of its team.

The company says this is part of regular business planning to refocus resources on areas of stronger business growth and not because of AI replacing jobs.

Even with these changes, LinkedIn's revenue is up 12% from last year, showing the business remains strong.