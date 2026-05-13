LinkedIn cuts about 875 jobs to refocus, revenue up 12%
Business
LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned networking platform, is letting go of about 875 employees, roughly 5% of its team.
The company says this is part of regular business planning to refocus resources on areas of stronger business growth and not because of AI replacing jobs.
Even with these changes, LinkedIn's revenue is up 12% from last year, showing the business remains strong.
Microsoft offers voluntary senior US buyouts
LinkedIn's move fits into a bigger trend: over 103,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2026 so far.
Microsoft also recently offered voluntary buyouts to senior US staff.
Despite having 1.2 billion users and steady income from recruitment tools and subscriptions, LinkedIn isn't immune to shifts happening across the tech world right now.