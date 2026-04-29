These 25 companies in India can turbocharge your career
What's the story
LinkedIn has released its annual list of the top 25 companies for career growth in India. The list features industry giants such as Infosys, Amazon, and Google. It highlights firms that are effectively driving employee growth through structured skill development and internal mobility. The ranking serves as a roadmap for professionals navigating an increasingly digital economy.
Selection
Selection process and criteria
The selection process for this year's list is dependent exclusively on LinkedIn data. It evaluates how effectively firms enable their workforce to acquire new competencies, and scale their professional trajectories. The list encompasses a diverse array of sectors, featuring financial powerhouses and global technology leaders. For professionals currently assessing their next career move, these institutions are highlighted as premier environments for long-term growth.
Leading firms
Top companies for career growth in India
Here are the companies recognized by LinkedIn for fostering exceptional career growth: Infosys, Accenture, Amazon, JPMorganChase, SAP, IBM, Fidelity Investments, Alphabet Inc. (Google), EY (Ernst & Young), Wells Fargo, and Eli Lilly and Company. Others include NVIDIA, HSBC Holdings, Bank of America Corporation, HP, Microsoft Corporation, Morgan Stanley, Sandisk Corporation, Marvell Technology Group, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Royal Caribbean Group, and RTX Corporation, Stryker, Thomson Reuters, and ServiceNow.