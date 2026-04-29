LinkedIn's 2026 Top Companies in India names Infosys number 1

LinkedIn adds SAP, NVIDIA, HP, Microsoft

This year's list welcomes newcomers like SAP, NVIDIA, HP, and Microsoft, showing tech is where the action is.

Bengaluru stays the top city for talent, followed by Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

LinkedIn's Nirajita Banerjee points out that companies now want proof you have real skills: being able to work with AI plus strong communication is a big advantage.