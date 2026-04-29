LinkedIn's 2026 Top Companies in India names Infosys number 1
Business
Looking to grow your career in India?
LinkedIn's new "2026 Top Companies" list puts Infosys at number one, with Accenture and Amazon right behind.
The annual ranking highlights 25 big names across tech, consulting, and finance that are leading the way for professional growth.
LinkedIn adds SAP, NVIDIA, HP, Microsoft
This year's list welcomes newcomers like SAP, NVIDIA, HP, and Microsoft, showing tech is where the action is.
Bengaluru stays the top city for talent, followed by Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.
LinkedIn's Nirajita Banerjee points out that companies now want proof you have real skills: being able to work with AI plus strong communication is a big advantage.