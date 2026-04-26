LinkedIn's Grad's Guide 2026: Graduates face improving job prospects
Business
Good news for soon-to-be grads: LinkedIn's Grad's Guide 2026 says the job market is looking up, especially for tech-focused roles like AI specialist and digital content creator.
Sectors like utilities, government administration, and energy tech are also hiring more, while Human Resources and Information Technology are seeing increased demand.
LinkedIn's Nirajita Banerjee: Skills over degrees
LinkedIn's Nirajita Banerjee points out that employers want real skills over just a degree these days.
She suggests focusing on building specific competencies, and adds that internships and smart networking (especially on LinkedIn) can really boost your chances, even in emerging cities like Vijayawada and Jaipur.