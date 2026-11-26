LinkedIn's Ruchee Anand: Portfolio careers rise as AI reshapes India
Entrepreneurship isn't just a buzzword anymore; it's becoming essential for Indian professionals, especially with AI shaking up the job scene.
Ruchee Anand, who leads LinkedIn's flagship Talent Solutions business for the Asia-Pacific region, says we're seeing a big move toward "portfolio careers," where having multiple gigs and being open to new paths is key.
In fact, 75% of small-business founders in India already juggle more than one income stream.
Gen Z founders jump 380% India
Gen Z is leading the charge, with a massive 380% jump in young founders since 2022.
The entrepreneurial spirit is strong: 85% of Indians aspire to start their own business someday, nearly twice the average of 46% across the six markets surveyed.
AI is part of this story too: almost all founders here use it, but only 7% of small and medium businesses have AI-literate teams.
LinkedIn suggests focusing on skills-first hiring so more people can join in and keep up with these changes.