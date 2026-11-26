Entrepreneurship isn't just a buzzword anymore; it's becoming essential for Indian professionals, especially with AI shaking up the job scene.

Ruchee Anand, who leads LinkedIn's flagship Talent Solutions business for the Asia-Pacific region, says we're seeing a big move toward "portfolio careers," where having multiple gigs and being open to new paths is key.

In fact, 75% of small-business founders in India already juggle more than one income stream.