Linkerbot seeks $6B valuation as funding details remain undisclosed

Linkerbot plans 10,000 units monthly

Right now, Linkerbot owns about 80% of the global high-degree-of-freedom (DoF) robotic hand market and plans to double production to 10,000 units each month.

CEO Alex Zhou says their LinkerSkillNet platform already packs over 500 human-like skills into their products.

The company has over 400 employees and five factories in Beijing and Shenzhen, they're making robot tech more affordable and accessible for clients worldwide, and looking to grow even bigger soon.