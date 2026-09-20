Liqvd Digital India opens IPO Sept 23 to raise 39cr
Business
Liqvd Digital India, a digital marketing firm, is opening its IPO on Wednesday, September 23 to raise ₹39 crore.
You can apply until September 25, and if you're interested in new-age companies, these shares are set to list soon on the BSE SME platform.
Liqvd splits IPO 34.14cr and 4.87cr
The IPO is split between a fresh issue of ₹34.14 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹4.87 crore, with shares priced at ₹51 to ₹54 each.
Funds will help Liqvd buy a stake in AdLift Marketing and set up a video content studio, moves that hint at its digital ambitions.
In FY26, they clocked ₹60.24 crore in revenue with an ₹8.03 crore profit, so they're not just starting out either.