Liqvd Digital India opens IPO Sept 23 to raise 39cr

The IPO is split between a fresh issue of ₹34.14 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹4.87 crore, with shares priced at ₹51 to ₹54 each.

Funds will help Liqvd buy a stake in AdLift Marketing and set up a video content studio, moves that hint at its digital ambitions.

In FY26, they clocked ₹60.24 crore in revenue with an ₹8.03 crore profit, so they're not just starting out either.