Lisa Cook rebuffs removal after Supreme Court blocked Trump effort
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is standing her ground after the Trump administration tried again to remove her from office.
This comes even though the Supreme Court already blocked a similar attempt earlier.
Cook just sent a detailed letter to the White House responding to claims about how she handled paperwork when buying two homes back in 2021.
Trump accuses Cook of mortgage misrepresentation
Trump's team says Cook misrepresented mortgage documents by listing both properties as her main residence for better loan deals.
Cook calls these honest mistakes, not intentional, and her lawyers argue this kind of mix-up happens often, and it is really up to lenders to sort out property types.
They also say this whole removal push is political, especially since these claims are from before she joined the Fed in 2022.
Her term runs until 2038.