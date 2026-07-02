LiveRamp opens Hyderabad office to hire 100 for AI hub

LiveRamp plans internships and personalized marketing

The city's strong tech scene and top universities caught LiveRamp's eye.

"India is a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem and the growing adoption of AI technologies in Hyderabad deepens the pool of technology talent," said Chief Information Officer and Managing Director of India Sashi Binani.

The company also plans to offer internships for local students and aims to boost personalized marketing using data-driven insights, connecting people, brands, and data on a bigger scale.