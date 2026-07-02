LiveRamp opens Hyderabad office to hire 100 for AI hub
Business
LiveRamp, a San Francisco-based data connectivity company, just opened a new office in Hyderabad.
The company is looking to add 100 people over the next year and will use this space as a hub for AI, data science, product innovation, and engineering.
LiveRamp plans internships and personalized marketing
The city's strong tech scene and top universities caught LiveRamp's eye.
"India is a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem and the growing adoption of AI technologies in Hyderabad deepens the pool of technology talent," said Chief Information Officer and Managing Director of India Sashi Binani.
The company also plans to offer internships for local students and aims to boost personalized marketing using data-driven insights, connecting people, brands, and data on a bigger scale.