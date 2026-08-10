Lloyds Metals and Energy April-June net profit ₹1,726cr, revenue ₹7,354.3cr
Lloyds Metals and Energy just posted a huge profit jump for April-June 2026, with net profit soaring to ₹1,726 crore, almost triple last year's number.
Revenue also shot up to ₹7,354.3 crore from ₹2,383.5 crore, showing the company's strong growth this quarter.
EBITDA ₹2,781.4cr, ₹625cr to Thriveni Earthmovers
EBITDA rose sharply to ₹2,781.4 crore and margins improved too, signaling better efficiency.
Lloyds is putting up to ₹625 crore into its subsidiary Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra Private Ltd. and is stepping into renewable energy with plans for wind and solar projects alongside Amplus Energy Solutions Pte. Ltd. and Amplus Ceres Solar Private Ltd.
Plus, Avijit Ghosh has been appointed as an additional director designated as a non-executive independent director for a five-year term commencing August 10, 2026, and ending August 9, 2031, subject to approval of the company's members.