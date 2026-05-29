LME aluminum premium hits $97 amid Iran supply disruptions

LME stocks down 39% since February

LME aluminum stocks have dropped sharply, down 39% since February and now at a one-year low.

This shortage has pushed up prices by 22% this year, with Europe and the US scrambling for Canadian supplies.

Interestingly, Russian-origin aluminum still makes up most LME stocks (72%), but demand for it has fallen because of sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict.

It's a reminder of how global politics can shake up everyday materials we rely on.