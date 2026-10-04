Lockheed Martin bids $10.5B for 60 transport planes to India
Business
Lockheed Martin is hoping to land a $10.5 billion contract to supply 60 medium transport planes to the Indian armed forces.
The plan? Deliver 12 ready-made aircraft and build the other 48 right here in India, while also upgrading the IAF's current C-130J fleet for a more modern, standardized set of planes.
Lockheed Martin's Tata partnership, rivals expected
Lockheed's pitch leans on its ongoing partnership with Tata Advanced Systems, which already makes C-130J parts in India.
But it's not a done deal: Indian companies like Mahindra (teaming up with Brazil's Embraer), Adani, HAL, and Reliance are all expected to join the race with their own global partners.
Whoever wins will help shape how India builds its medium transport aircraft at home.