Lockheed Martin plans India production tied to $10.5B, 60-plane bid
Lockheed Martin is bringing major aircraft production to India if it wins a $10.5 billion contract to supply 60 medium transport planes for the Indian armed forces.
The move, announced this year, focuses on boosting local manufacturing by teaming up with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).
Lockheed Martin plans C-130J fleet upgrade
Out of the 60 planes, 12 will arrive ready-to-fly while 48 will be built in India itself.
Lockheed also plans to upgrade the Air Force's current C-130J fleet, aiming for a unified set of 72 aircraft.
Other big names like Mahindra (with Embraer) and Adani Defence & Aerospace are also competing for the contract to procure 60 medium transport aircraft.
Dan Tenney backs expanded Indian production
This project fits right into India's expanded production capabilities in India.
As Dan Tenney from Lockheed puts it, "We are looking to expand that capability with production and other things that occur within India," said Dan Tenney, Senior Vice President, global business development and strategy, Lockheed Martin.