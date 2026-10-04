Lockheed Martin might expand Indian operations but there's a catch
What's the story
Lockheed Martin, the aerospace giant, has expressed its intention to expand production capabilities in India. The move is contingent on the company's success in a bid for supplying medium transport aircraft to the Indian Armed Forces. The announcement was made by Dan Tenney, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Strategy at Lockheed Martin.
Contract details
Indian companies are expected to partner with global manufacturers
In August, India issued a tender for the procurement of 60 medium transport aircraft worth $10.5 billion.
Five Indian companies, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Mahindra Group, Adani Defence & Aerospace, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and Reliance Defence, are in the running for the contract.
They are expected to partner with global aircraft manufacturers as part of this program.
Strategic alliances
Lockheed's commitment to India
Tenney highlighted Lockheed Martin's long-standing partnership with Tata, which manufactures components and empennages for the C-130J aircraft.
He said this robust capability will be expanded in their current bid.
"We are looking to expand that capability with production and other things that occur within India," Tenney said, emphasizing the company's commitment to bolstering its presence in India's aerospace sector.
Aircraft proposal
Proposal includes upgrading existing IAF C-130J fleet
Lockheed Martin's proposal for the tender includes 12 flyaway condition aircraft and 48 to be manufactured in India.
The company has also offered to upgrade the Indian Air Force's (IAF) existing fleet of 12 C-130Js to the same advanced configuration.
This could give the IAF a common fleet of as many as 72 aircraft, enhancing operational efficiency and interoperability within its air transport capabilities.