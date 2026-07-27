Lodha Developers to sell 150 acres in Palava for ₹9000Cr
Business
Lodha Developers plans to cash in on Mumbai's data center boom by selling 150 acres of land in Palava for a whopping ₹9,000 crore.
The company is capitalizing on surging demand and rising land prices, according to the developer's strategy.
Lodha to build 1GW data centers
Lodha has already made major sales: around 132 acres went to Amazon Web Services and STT Data Centres, plus 30 acres to Digital Edge India at over ₹42 crore per acre.
The money from the planned land sale will help build new data centers with 1 GW capacity on around 90 acres, aiming to boost rental income to around ₹3,000 crore in six years (i.e., by end of FY2031-32).