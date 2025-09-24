Next Article
Lodha Developers uncover ₹85 crore fraud with recently resigned director
Big news from Lodha Developers: the company just uncovered an ₹85 crore fraud, with their recently resigned director, Rajendra Lodha, reportedly involved.
The team has filed an FIR and is bringing in a forensic audit to see how deep this goes.
Lodha just signed a massive ₹30,000 crore MoU
Director-Finance Sushil Modi says the incident was a shock but assures everyone that Lodha will fully cooperate with authorities and keep things transparent.
Despite the drama, Lodha isn't slowing down; they've just signed a massive ₹30,000 crore MoU with Maharashtra for a green data center park at Palava and are sticking to their digital growth plans.
Their market cap stands strong at ₹1.2 lakh crore, showing they're still focused on moving forward.