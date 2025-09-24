Lodha Developers uncover ₹85 crore fraud with recently resigned director

Lodha just signed a massive ₹30,000 crore MoU

Director-Finance Sushil Modi says the incident was a shock but assures everyone that Lodha will fully cooperate with authorities and keep things transparent.

Despite the drama, Lodha isn't slowing down; they've just signed a massive ₹30,000 crore MoU with Maharashtra for a green data center park at Palava and are sticking to their digital growth plans.

Their market cap stands strong at ₹1.2 lakh crore, showing they're still focused on moving forward.