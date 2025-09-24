Next Article
Suzlon commits to going fully electric by 2035
Suzlon, a big name in renewable energy, just announced it's switching its entire vehicle fleet to electric by 2035—making it the first Indian renewable energy company to join the Climate Group's EV100 initiative.
This means 655 of their vehicles will go electric, helping cut emissions and supporting India's Net Zero goals.
Suzlon's wider plan for sustainability
This move fits into Suzlon's wider plan to run all its facilities on 100% renewable energy by 2030.
Based in Pune, they've already got over 21 GW of wind power across 17 countries and research centers in Europe and India.
For Suzlon, it's another step toward a cleaner future.