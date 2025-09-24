Musk's Macrohard to challenge Microsoft's software dominance
Elon Musk is shaking up the tech world again—this time with Macrohard, his new AI-driven venture under xAI.
Recently announced, Macrohard is all about building software powered entirely by artificial intelligence, aiming to challenge Microsoft's long-standing dominance.
Yuhuai Wu, xAI's co-founder, shared that they're actively hiring for teams working on both Macrohard and Grok 5, with plans to roll out updates for Grok 5 by the end of 2025.
Macrohard vs Microsoft
Macrohard isn't just a playful jab at Microsoft—it signals Musk's push for fully AI-built software.
While Microsoft keeps expanding its own AI tools like Copilot for Office 365 and deepening its OpenAI partnership, Musk envisions Macrohard as a new standard in software innovation.
If you're into tech or looking for jobs in AI, keep an eye out—Musk's team is scouting fresh talent soon.