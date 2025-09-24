Musk's Macrohard to challenge Microsoft's software dominance Business Sep 24, 2025

Elon Musk is shaking up the tech world again—this time with Macrohard, his new AI-driven venture under xAI.

Recently announced, Macrohard is all about building software powered entirely by artificial intelligence, aiming to challenge Microsoft's long-standing dominance.

Yuhuai Wu, xAI's co-founder, shared that they're actively hiring for teams working on both Macrohard and Grok 5, with plans to roll out updates for Grok 5 by the end of 2025.