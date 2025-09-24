Canara Bank hits 1-year high, surges 19% this month

Investors are buzzing about potential foreign investment cap hike

A lot of this buzz comes from talk that the government might raise the foreign investment cap in public sector banks from 20% to 49%, while still holding onto majority control.

If these changes happen, experts say PSU banks could see over $900 million flow in, and Canara Bank—with only 11% foreign ownership right now—could get around $64 million of that.

No wonder investors and analysts are keeping such a close eye on it!