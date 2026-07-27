Lodha Group posts 24% home sales drop, eyes ₹24,000cr pre-sales
Lodha Group saw a 24% drop in home sales this quarter, but it is still confident about reaching its massive ₹24,000 crore pre-sales target for fiscal 2027.
The slowdown happened because big launches were pushed to later this year, hoping to catch the festive buzz.
About 30% of Lodha's sales usually come from these new launches, so timing matters.
Lodha launches project, eyes ₹3,000cr annuity
To get things moving again, Lodha just launched a fresh project in Bengaluru this July.
Finance Director Sushil Kumar Modi says its strong brand and wide range of properties will help drive growth.
Plus, it is betting big on data centers, aiming to boost annuity income from ₹300 crore to more than ₹3,000 crore over the next six years with a huge new facility at Palava in Navi Mumbai.
Modi calls this move key for long-term success.