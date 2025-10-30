Next Article
Logistics giant DP World invests $5 billion more in India
DP World, a global logistics heavyweight, is pumping $5 billion more into India—bringing its total investment here to $8 billion since the '90s.
This new India pledge comes alongside their separate 2025 plan to upgrade infrastructure in India, the UK, Africa, and other regions.
New terminal in Gujarat
A big highlight: a brand-new $510 million terminal at Tuna Tekra in Gujarat, set to handle over 2 million containers a year.
Better rail and road links mean smoother trade routes from deep inside India straight to global markets.
DP World says this boost will make Indian supply chains faster and cheaper, helping local businesses go global.
Plus, about 2,500 new jobs are coming with this expansion—part of a worldwide push expected to create 5,000 roles overall.