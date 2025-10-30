CalPERS to vote against Elon Musk's $1tn pay package

Concerns over Musk's control and excessive pay

CalPERS thinks the pay plan is just too big compared to what other CEOs get and worries it could hand Musk even more control at Tesla.

This isn't their first time raising concerns—they've opposed similar deals before.

Plus, there's still legal drama: an earlier version of this compensation plan was struck down by a Delaware court, but Tesla is appealing and the debate over executive pay continues.