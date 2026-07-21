London Stock Exchange to launch LSE 24 overnight trading platform
Business
The London Stock Exchange (LSE) just announced LSE 24, a new platform launching in early 2027 that lets people trade almost all night, from 5pm to 7:50am.
London time. It'll start with exchange-traded products (ETPs), and user testing is expected by the end of 2026.
LSE separate platform targets younger investors
LSE 24 will run separately from the main market, aiming to meet the growing demand for round-the-clock trading, especially from younger investors used to crypto platforms like Coinbase.
After dropping out of the global top 20 exchanges and seeing some IPO slowdowns, LSE hopes this move will boost liquidity and get more people involved.
CEO Julia Hoggett says it's all about making the market more accessible and active.