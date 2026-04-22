London tribunal lets nearly 60,000 UK firms sue Microsoft $2.8B
A London tribunal just gave the go-ahead for nearly 60,000 UK businesses to sue Microsoft, claiming they were overcharged for using Windows Server on cloud platforms like Amazon, Google, and Alibaba.
The case could be worth up to $2.8 billion, with lawyer Maria Luisa Stasi saying it's "an important moment for the thousands of organizations impacted by Microsoft's conduct."
Businesses allege Microsoft overcharged Windows Server
The businesses say Microsoft's pricing made its own Azure cloud service look cheaper by charging more when customers used rival platforms.
Even though Microsoft pushed back, questioning the damages and denying any wrongdoing, the tribunal says the case deserves a trial.
Meanwhile, regulators in the UK and beyond are also looking into whether Microsoft's cloud practices give it an unfair edge.