Started three years ago by brothers Chaz and Arnie Englander (who previously built Fat Llama), Model ML uses AI agents that work with tools like Excel to automate finance workflows.

Hebbia and Rogo are other startups in the space, and Model ML uses open-source models to keep costs super low, about 2% of the cost of frontier models while delivering faster results.

The Englanders previously co-founded two other companies, including Fat Llama, which was acquired by Swedish rival Hygglo for $41.5 million in 2022, so they know their way around startups and are hoping this new tech will make life easier for folks in finance.