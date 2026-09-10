Louis Vuitton sales plunge in China after suing Molly Tea
Louis Vuitton's sales in China have dropped sharply after the brand sued local tea chain Molly Tea for using a floral logo it claimed was too similar to its own.
Although Louis Vuitton won $1.5 million in court, the move sparked outrage online, with an impassioned defense of Molly Tea and a few people claiming its logo is akin to the baoxing flower pattern of the Tang Dynasty, turning away from Louis Vuitton.
Patriotic boycott dents Louis Vuitton sales
The backlash, driven by patriotism and social media, has damaged Louis Vuitton's image, leading to a 30% sales drop in July 2026 and another 20% to 25% slide in August.
With China's economy slowing and luxury spending under scrutiny, analysts say the negative sentiment could keep hurting Louis Vuitton's performance well into the third quarter of 2026.