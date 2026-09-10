Louis Vuitton sales plunge in China after suing Molly Tea

Louis Vuitton's sales in China have dropped sharply after the brand sued local tea chain Molly Tea for using a floral logo it claimed was too similar to its own.

Although Louis Vuitton won $1.5 million in court, the move sparked outrage online, with an impassioned defense of Molly Tea and a few people claiming its logo is akin to the baoxing flower pattern of the Tang Dynasty, turning away from Louis Vuitton.