LPG bookings face longer gaps and phone OTP verification
Business
Big update for anyone who books LPG cylinders: starting May 1, you may have to wait a bit longer between bookings: 25 days if you're in a city, up to 45 days in rural areas.
Plus, when your cylinder arrives, you'll need to verify delivery with an OTP on your phone.
The goal is smoother service and better security.
Subsidized LPG may require Aadhaar eKYC
If you get government subsidies on LPG, Aadhaar-based eKYC may become mandatory; skipping it could mean interruptions in your supply.
There's also talk of another price hike after the recent ₹60 increase, thanks to global market shifts.
And if your area has piped natural gas (PNG), there might be more focus on that instead of regular LPG going forward.