LPG bookings face longer gaps and phone OTP verification

Subsidized LPG may require Aadhaar eKYC

If you get government subsidies on LPG, Aadhaar-based eKYC may become mandatory; skipping it could mean interruptions in your supply.

There's also talk of another price hike after the recent ₹60 increase, thanks to global market shifts.

And if your area has piped natural gas (PNG), there might be more focus on that instead of regular LPG going forward.