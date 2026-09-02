Why India's LPG consumption hit 6-month high in August
What's the story
India's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consumption hit a six-month high in August 2026, according to official data. The increase comes after a 3.2% month-on-month rise to about 2.42 million metric tons. The rise is mainly due to the easing of supply restrictions that were imposed due to the West Asia conflict and improved imports from the US and Middle East region.
Yearly comparison
Consumption down by 8% in 1st half of 2026
Despite the recent rise, India's total LPG consumption for the first half of 2026 is down by 8% compared to last year.
This decline is attributed to earlier disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict and subsequent supply restrictions.
The government had rationed LPG supplies, giving 100% to domestic consumers. However, this policy was lifted on June 25, 2026.
Import boost
Easing of West Asia conflict boosts imports
The easing of tensions in West Asia has led to an increase in LPG imports from the US and Middle East Gulf region.
This has helped boost consumption of this critical cooking medium, which is used by over 33.5 crore households across India.
The rise in consumption comes as a relief after months of supply restrictions due to geopolitical conflicts.