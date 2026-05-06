LPG jump to over ₹3,000 squeezes profits in Tiruppur, Noida

Tiruppur, Noida exporters cannot pass costs

With contract prices locked in, exporters can't pass these higher fuel costs to buyers.

Tiruppur's knitwear industry is losing ground to competitors like Vietnam and Bangladesh, where energy costs are stable.

Noida units are also hit by the minimum wage hike in Uttar Pradesh.

Smaller factories without backup options or big cash reserves are finding it especially tough to survive right now.