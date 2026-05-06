LPG jump to over ₹3,000 squeezes profits in Tiruppur, Noida
Business
Textile exporters in Tiruppur and Noida are feeling the heat as commercial LPG prices jumped by nearly ₹1,000 this month, pushing a 19-kg cylinder over ₹3,000.
Since LPG is essential for dyeing and finishing clothes, many exporters are struggling to cover costs and stay profitable, especially with already tight margins.
Tiruppur, Noida exporters cannot pass costs
With contract prices locked in, exporters can't pass these higher fuel costs to buyers.
Tiruppur's knitwear industry is losing ground to competitors like Vietnam and Bangladesh, where energy costs are stable.
Noida units are also hit by the minimum wage hike in Uttar Pradesh.
Smaller factories without backup options or big cash reserves are finding it especially tough to survive right now.