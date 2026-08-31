L&T, JSW, Adani Group, Mahindra eye ISRO LVM3 technology transfer
Business
Big names like L&T, JSW, Adani Group, and Mahindra are lining up to work with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its powerful LVM3 heavy-lift rocket.
They're considering plans to submit expressions of interest (EoIs) for a technology transfer program that would let private companies actually build and operate these rockets, so routine satellite launches could be handled by the private sector instead of just ISRO.
ISRO opening LVM3 to meet demand
ISRO's move is all about meeting growing launch demand.
By opening up the LVM3 program to private players, ISRO hopes to make India's space industry more competitive worldwide.