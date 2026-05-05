L&T last quarter revenue up 11% to 82,762 cr

L&T order book hits 7.4L cr

For all of FY26, L&T's revenue grew 12% and recurring profit after tax rose 18%.

Their order book hit a record ₹7.4 lakh crore, up 28% from last year, driven by big wins in infrastructure and energy.

Looking ahead, they're aiming for another 10-12% growth next year with a massive project pipeline lined up.

Plus, shareholders can expect a final dividend of ₹38 per share.