L&T partners with FAYAT to sell BOMAG machines across India
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just announced a new partnership with FAYAT Road Equipment to sell BOMAG's high-tech road construction machines across India.
L&T will handle everything from sales and marketing to after-sales support, and spare parts, aiming to boost India's infrastructure with BOMAG's advanced tech and its own nationwide network.
Deal expands L&T road machinery lineup
This deal helps L&T expand its lineup of road machinery, letting it cover more types of construction and maintenance projects.
As Anil V Parab from L&T put it, the tie-up puts it in a great spot to meet the rising demand for better road equipment in India.
It's another step in L&T's mission to shape the country's infrastructure scene.