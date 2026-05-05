L&T Q4 net profit ₹5,325.6cr slips 3% YoY, up 65.6%
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) saw its net profit slip 3% year over year in Q4 FY2026, landing at ₹5,325.6 crore, mainly because last year had some one-off gains.
Still, compared to the previous quarter, profits actually jumped 65.6%.
L&T revenue up 11.25% to ₹82,762.16cr
On the bright side, L&T's revenue grew 11.25% YoY to ₹82,762.16 crore, and new orders soared to ₹89,772 crore, two-thirds of which came from international projects.
Their total order book hit a record ₹740,327 crore (up 28%), and shareholders can look forward to a proposed final dividend of ₹38 per share if approved in June.