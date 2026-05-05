L&T Q4 net profit ₹5,325.6cr slips 3% YoY, up 65.6%

L&T revenue up 11.25% to ₹82,762.16cr

On the bright side, L&T's revenue grew 11.25% YoY to ₹82,762.16 crore, and new orders soared to ₹89,772 crore, two-thirds of which came from international projects.

Their total order book hit a record ₹740,327 crore (up 28%), and shareholders can look forward to a proposed final dividend of ₹38 per share if approved in June.