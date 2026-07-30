L&T wins NTPC order for 2 800MW ultra-supercritical Chhattisgarh units
L&T just landed a massive deal with NTPC to build two ultra-supercritical units (800 MW each) at the Lara Stage-III thermal power project in Chhattisgarh.
These units are designed to be more efficient and eco-friendly, aiming for lower emissions.
The project is kicking off with a Limited Notice to Proceed, and will move ahead fully once environmental clearance is received and the LNTP period is completed.
L&T wins ₹5,000cr to ₹10,000cr contract
This mega contract, worth between ₹5,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore, has L&T handling everything from design and engineering to manufacturing and installation of major components like boilers, turbines, generators, plus civil and electrical work.
Once finished, the 1,600 MW plant will give India's national grid a real boost, helping meet growing energy needs as industries expand.
It's also L&T's third ultra-supercritical project win with NTPC in just two years, showing some serious trust in their skills.