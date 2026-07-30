L&T wins NTPC order for 2 800MW ultra-supercritical Chhattisgarh units

L&T just landed a massive deal with NTPC to build two ultra-supercritical units (800 MW each) at the Lara Stage-III thermal power project in Chhattisgarh.

These units are designed to be more efficient and eco-friendly, aiming for lower emissions.

The project is kicking off with a Limited Notice to Proceed, and will move ahead fully once environmental clearance is received and the LNTP period is completed.