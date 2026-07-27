L&T wins ₹10,000cr Mumbai housing redevelopment contract using precast
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just landed a major contract to redevelop housing in Mumbai, worth up to ₹10,000 crore.
The plan? Build 26 high-rise towers, each 120 meters tall.
L&T will use precast tech (basically, making parts in a factory and assembling them on site) to speed things up and boost quality.
Investors watch L&T ahead Q1 earnings
L&T's Heavy Engineering division also grabbed large international orders recently, while its metals and minerals team scored mega domestic deals.
With all these wins lined up, investors are watching closely as L&T gets ready to announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Tuesday, July 28.