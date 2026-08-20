L&T wins up to ₹5,000cr people-mover contract at Al Maktoum
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just landed a massive deal worth up to ₹5,000 crore to build an automated people mover system at Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport.
This airport is set to become the world's largest, aiming to handle 260 million passengers and 12 million metric tons of cargo every year.
L&T teams with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Teaming up with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, L&T will design and put together key parts of the transport system: think guideways, power systems, telecom, and more.
Ramkumar S, Executive Vice President & Head - Transportation Infrastructure, L&T, said, "With challenging execution milestones, advanced technologies and multiple system interfaces including guideway, power supply, state-of-the-art telecom, platform screen doors and depot equipment, this project exemplifies the scale and complexity of integrated APM Rail Systems that L&T is uniquely positioned to deliver. With MHI's proven APM Systems and L&T's extensive integrated systems experience supported by world-class Engineering Designs Centre, enables us to execute such projects with a strong focus on safety and quality."
This win also adds to L&T's recent big projects in the Middle East and India.