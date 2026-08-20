L&T wins up to ₹5,000cr people-mover contract at Al Maktoum

Teaming up with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, L&T will design and put together key parts of the transport system: think guideways, power systems, telecom, and more.

Ramkumar S, Executive Vice President & Head - Transportation Infrastructure, L&T, said, "With challenging execution milestones, advanced technologies and multiple system interfaces including guideway, power supply, state-of-the-art telecom, platform screen doors and depot equipment, this project exemplifies the scale and complexity of integrated APM Rail Systems that L&T is uniquely positioned to deliver. With MHI's proven APM Systems and L&T's extensive integrated systems experience supported by world-class Engineering Designs Centre, enables us to execute such projects with a strong focus on safety and quality."

This win also adds to L&T's recent big projects in the Middle East and India.