LTEPS to invest close to ₹5,000cr for smarter mobility ecosystem
Larsen & Toubro Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS) is investing close to ₹5,000 crore to build a smarter mobility ecosystem in India.
Over the next five years, they're rolling out tech for things like vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication: think safer, more connected rides.
This move is set to create around 5,000 new jobs.
LTEPS launches EV manufacturing and R&D
LTEPS is launching manufacturing lines for electric vehicle traction motors in Coimbatore and setting up R&D centers in Bengaluru and Coimbatore to boost local innovation.
Their EV motors are almost fully made in India, and production kicks off soon after landing a big order from a two-wheeler company.
They're also working on 5G-based systems that help vehicles talk to infrastructure, and aiming for secure platforms across devices like cars and energy meters.