LTM CEO Venu Lambu says AI transforms Indian IT business
AI is shaking up India's IT world, and CEO and MD, LTM Venu Lambu says it's more than just a tech upgrade: it's a real shift in how business gets done.
Companies are moving away from old-school IT and focusing on AI-powered solutions that actually deliver results.
This big change is also making companies rethink who they work with, giving adaptable players like LTM a chance to shine.
LTM plans revenue doubling lakshya 31
To stay ahead, LTM wants to double its revenue with its "Lakshya 31" strategy, basically reworking core services and ramping up everything AI.
They're not leaving their team behind either: 90% of employees have already picked up solid AI skills.
With new pricing models and smart consolidation moves, LTM hopes to keep growing strong as the industry goes all-in on AI.