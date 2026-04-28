LTM CEO Venu Lambu says AI transforms Indian IT business Business Apr 28, 2026

AI is shaking up India's IT world, and CEO and MD, LTM Venu Lambu says it's more than just a tech upgrade: it's a real shift in how business gets done.

Companies are moving away from old-school IT and focusing on AI-powered solutions that actually deliver results.

This big change is also making companies rethink who they work with, giving adaptable players like LTM a chance to shine.