LTM hires over 6,700 graduates, adds over 1,500 AI agents
Business
LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) just hired more than 6,700 fresh graduates in fiscal 2026, a 40% jump from last year.
Alongside the hiring spree, they have added over 1,500 AI agents to help employees work smarter and speed up daily tasks.
With the economy a bit shaky, LTM is being careful with salary hikes and leaning more on international subcontractors to keep things running smoothly.
Subcontracting expenses rise to ₹3,236.9 cr
Subcontracting expenses shot up to ₹3,236.9 crore this year, mostly because of more overseas hires and currency changes.
The number of full-time staff dropped in the US and Europe but grew in India, now home to nearly 78,000 permanent employees and more than 2,600 subcontractors.