LTM hires over 6,700 graduates, adds over 1,500 AI agents Business May 12, 2026

LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) just hired more than 6,700 fresh graduates in fiscal 2026, a 40% jump from last year.

Alongside the hiring spree, they have added over 1,500 AI agents to help employees work smarter and speed up daily tasks.

With the economy a bit shaky, LTM is being careful with salary hikes and leaning more on international subcontractors to keep things running smoothly.