LTM launches BlueVerse Studio in Bengaluru to scale AI responsibly
Business
LTM just launched its BlueVerse Studio in Bengaluru, joining its other AI hubs in London and Mumbai.
The idea is to help companies turn their AI experiments into real solutions, with a big focus on trust and control.
BlueVerse Studio includes responsible AI features
The studio brings together LTM's top AI tools, like BlueVerse CraftStudio, and industry-specific solutions, making it easier for businesses to test and scale their own AI projects.
It offers ready-made workflows, quick prototyping, and built-in Responsible AI features.
As CEO Venu Lambu put it, the space is all about helping clients "scale AI responsibly" for the future.