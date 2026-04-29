LTM launches BlueVerse Studio in Bengaluru to scale AI responsibly

BlueVerse Studio includes responsible AI features

The studio brings together LTM's top AI tools, like BlueVerse CraftStudio, and industry-specific solutions, making it easier for businesses to test and scale their own AI projects.

It offers ready-made workflows, quick prototyping, and built-in Responsible AI features.

As CEO Venu Lambu put it, the space is all about helping clients "scale AI responsibly" for the future.