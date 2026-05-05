LTM Limited and Uniphore partner to build small language models
LTM Limited and Uniphore are partnering up to create AI tools tailored for industries like banking, finance, manufacturing, and media.
By combining their tech, Uniphore's Business AI Cloud and LTM's BlueVerse, they're building small language models that can handle things like financial planning, contract analysis, logistics, and even making call centers more efficient.
LTM emphasizes secure compliant AI deployment
These new AI solutions will put security, compliance, and good governance front and center. LTM will also use Uniphore's platform to upgrade its own operations.
Venu Lambu said LTM wants to move AI from intent to execution across critical business domains, with a focus on scale, reliability, and client outcomes.
The partnership could branch out into other industries too, helping more businesses get smarter with their data.