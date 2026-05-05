LTM Limited and Uniphore partner to build small language models

LTM emphasizes secure compliant AI deployment

These new AI solutions will put security, compliance, and good governance front and center. LTM will also use Uniphore's platform to upgrade its own operations.

Venu Lambu said LTM wants to move AI from intent to execution across critical business domains, with a focus on scale, reliability, and client outcomes.

The partnership could branch out into other industries too, helping more businesses get smarter with their data.